IT Employee Forgot The Keyboard And Mouse For His Coworkers New Setup, So When She Asked About How To Use It, He Joked About Her Needing A Neural Implant

Jokes don’t always land how you expect them to.

So, what would you do if you jokingly told a coworker that she would need a neural implant to use her new computer, and she started crying? Would you keep the gag going? Or would you immediately apologize and try to calm her down?

In the following story, one tech worker finds himself in this predicament and still feels bad that she took it wrong. Here’s what he did.

I made her cry. None of the names I’m giving here are real. I work for a surgery center, and so does Sandy. Sandy is a very kind (gullible, evidently) older lady who mans the switchboard phones. This is about the day I upgraded Sandy’s computer. This is about the day I made Sandy cry.

She asked a million-dollar question.

Me: “And there you are. Do you have any questions I can answer about your new setup before I go work on the other tickets today?” Sandy: “Well, how am I supposed to use it?” Did I mention this was a particularly off-kilter day, and I had deployed the machine without a keyboard or mouse?

He tried joking with her.

Me: “Oh, these new machines don’t require keyboards or mice anymore. There’s actually a neural implant, very low power and completely painless. It makes it a truly wireless experience, and the procedure only takes about 45 minutes. We have you booked for operating room 7 with Dr. Smith at 12:15.” Sandy: “But…but I…” At this point, Sandy’s eyes start to bug out, and she bursts into tears.

After a few minutes, she calmed down.

Me: “Oh my God! I’m so sorry! I’m joking! I just forgot your keyboard and mouse. There is no implant. I was pulling your leg. Please don’t go to HR, forgive me! I’m going to go get your keyboard and mouse right now!” This was many years ago now, but I still feel bad about it. Luckily, she calmed down (and found it funny) a few minutes after I explained that I was joking.

Wow! That joke obviously hit a little too close to home.

The joke was actually funny, so it’s a shame that Sandy didn’t get it.

