‘It feels impossible to stop thinking about that thing you want.’ – A Psychiatrist Talked About How People Can Control Their Cravings

We all crave differently: some people crave food, shopping, alcohol, or any number of other things.

And, for some folks, it can become a major distraction.

A Harvard-trained psychiatrist who goes by the name of Dr. K appeared on Liz Moody’s podcast to talk about how people can control their cravings.

Liz said to viewers, “If you’ve ever wondered why it feels impossible to stop thinking about that thing you want to buy or the thing you want to eat, there’s actually a reason that our brains do this. Here’s an explanation from a Harvard-trained psychiatrist.”

The video then cut to Liz’s podcast and Dr. K told viewers, “Everybody is like this. When people resist [substances], if they resist and end up giving in, you are training your body to be like, ‘Oh, hold on a second, he doesn’t listen when I speak at a regular volume. I need to start yelling.'”

Dr. K continued, “So I would bet money that when you want a Rice Krispie treat, you do your best to resist it, and then eventually you give in.”

Liz confirmed that she does indeed do this.

Dr. K continued, “Then your brain is like, ‘Oh man, she’s slow to react. We’ve got to intensify the signals. But if we keep at it, if we’re persistent, and as long as we crave it for three days, she’s gonna crack.'”

The doctor added, “So you are training your brain, training your body to be persistent. If we’re obsessional about it, if we keep on reminder her, then she’s gonna listen.”

Take a look at the video.

Dr. Alok Kanojia (aka Dr. K), Harvard-trained psychiatrist and founder of @Healthy Gamer GG

