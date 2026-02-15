February 15, 2026 at 2:55 pm

‘It is very important that you become his best friend.’ – A Blind Puppy Was Adopted, And Now He And His Sister Do Everything Together

by Matthew Gilligan

Blind dogs are still great companions!

Yes, there are some challenges involved, but a woman named Stacie showed TikTok viewers how her blind dog Bubbles is living a great life with his dog sibling, Nugget.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you are a puppy, your mom is going to bring home a blind puppy.”

It continued, “It is very important that you become his best friend.”

The viral video shows Bubbles and Nugget spending time together, and it’s obvious that these two are the best of friends!

They like to do everything together, and they even enjoy getting dressed up in funny outfits.

The video’s caption reads, “Nugget is where his story really began. His whole world revolves around her.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Nugget is where his story really began. His whole world revolves around her. #blinddog #dog #bestfriend #beagle #wholesome

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer loved this.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

This dynamic duo are simply the best!

