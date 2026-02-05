‘It was completely my fault.’ – A Waitress Said She Was Fired After She Confronted A Customer Who Didn’t Leave Her A Tip

Everyone reaches their breaking point at work at one point or another…

And a waitress named Melly took to TikTok to explain what happened when she finally lost her cool and confronted a customer who didn’t leave her a tip.

Melly told viewers, “I got fired from my server job today and it was completely my fault.”

She said a couple came into the restaurant thirty minutes before closing time, which she said she doesn’t think is considerate. Melly said they couple was fine and the man paid for his check with Apple Pay…

And he didn’t leave her a tip…not even one cent.

Melly said she was annoyed and she decided to be “problematic” and say something to the man while she was cleaning up the patio.

Melly asked the man if her service was bad and when he said no, she told him he didn’t leave her a tip. The man said he left Melly a $7 tip, and she got even more annoyed because she knew he was lying.

Melly and the customer went back and forth and the man eventually said it must have been an accident that he didn’t leave her a tip.

The man’s girlfriend tried to offer Melly some money and she eventually accepted it. The man wasn’t happy about this turn of events and he told Melly he thought it was rude.

Melly said, “I’m sorry I embarrassed you” and she went back inside the restaurant. The man then also went back inside and told Melly’s manager about what happened…and she ended up getting fired.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “No hate to my job because it was my fault, but unfortunate nonetheless.”

Check out the video.

@picklejuicelover33 No hate to my job bc it was my fault but unfortunate nonetheless ♬ original sound – pickle melly

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

She might’ve taken things a bit too far…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.