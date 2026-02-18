February 18, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘Just boys being boys.’ – Her Boyfriend Wasn’t Replying To Her Texts, So She Checked Her Security Camera And Saw He Was Wrestling With Their Pooch

by Matthew Gilligan

man wrestling a dog

TikTok/@koda.corso

Boys will be boys, right?

You betcha!

A TikTokker named Brianna posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks what she witnessed when she checked the security camera in her home.

woman at her job

TikTok/@koda.corso

The video shows Brianna in her work scrubs.

The text overlay reads, “My boyfriend replying to any of my texts, so I checked the camera and…”

man wrestling a dog

TikTok/@koda.corso

The footage showed that Brianna’s boyfriend and her dog were having a good, old-fashioned wrestling match at her house!

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Just boys being boys.”

man wrestling a dog

TikTok/@koda.corso

Here’s the video.

@koda.corso

just boys being boys 🙄 #corsosoftiktok #corsos #canecorsopuppy #dogtok #doghumor

♬ original sound – koda.corso

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 3.09.42 PM Just boys being boys. Her Boyfriend Wasnt Replying To Her Texts, So She Checked Her Security Camera And Saw He Was Wrestling With Their Pooch

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 3.09.54 PM Just boys being boys. Her Boyfriend Wasnt Replying To Her Texts, So She Checked Her Security Camera And Saw He Was Wrestling With Their Pooch

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 3.10.11 PM Just boys being boys. Her Boyfriend Wasnt Replying To Her Texts, So She Checked Her Security Camera And Saw He Was Wrestling With Their Pooch

These two are gonna be best friends forever!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter