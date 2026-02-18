‘Just boys being boys.’ – Her Boyfriend Wasn’t Replying To Her Texts, So She Checked Her Security Camera And Saw He Was Wrestling With Their Pooch

Boys will be boys, right?

You betcha!

A TikTokker named Brianna posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks what she witnessed when she checked the security camera in her home.

The video shows Brianna in her work scrubs.

The text overlay reads, “My boyfriend replying to any of my texts, so I checked the camera and…”

The footage showed that Brianna’s boyfriend and her dog were having a good, old-fashioned wrestling match at her house!

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Just boys being boys.”

Here’s the video.

These two are gonna be best friends forever!

