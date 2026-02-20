Kitchen New Hire Was Told By Their Bad Boss To “Stop Asking Questions,” So A Simple Cucumber Hunt Turned Into A Fifteen Minute Fridge Expedition

Starting a new job often feels like being tossed into the deep end without a life vest.

So when one kitchen worker was given zero training and told by his impatient boss to “stop asking questions,” he took that advice very literally while hunting for cucumbers in a chaotic walk-in fridge.

What was meant as a rushed task turned into a quite chill lesson in malicious compliance.

Keep reading for the full story!

Boss told me to stop asking questions so I got a free break A couple months ago, I got a new job at a kitchen with a boss I used to work with at a different company. I was given no training, not even a tour, so I had to figure everything out myself. He would constantly ask me to get things from the fridge or freezer, and me not knowing where things were would ask him.

So when the new hire tried to get a little guidance, the boss wasn’t having it.

On the third day, he asked me to get some cucumbers to prep. I asked him where the cucumbers were in the fridge. Boss: “Stop asking questions every time, just go find it.”

So the employee realized this was a great opportunity for a little paid break.

So I walked in the fridge and started looking. It isn’t a massive fridge, but it is decently sized, dark, and unorganized. So I very meticulously and slowly checked every part of the fridge until I found it. It took about 15 minutes. I did look the entire time, but I was in no rush and didn’t want to miss it.

The boss wasn’t pleased, but the employee knew just what to say.

I walked out of the fridge with the cucumber, and my boss got all mad at me. I just replied with, “You told me not to ask any more questions, and I didn’t know where it was.” He never got mad at me for asking a question again.

This manager’s leadership style is… questionable at best.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes trial by fire really is the best way to learn.

Restaurant fridges really can be pretty treacherous places for new hires.

Imagining this situation playing out is quite humorous to this commenter.

A certain celebrity chef would have a lot to say about this matter.

The boss wanted independence, and the new hire served it ice cold.

Be careful what you wish for!

