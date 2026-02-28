Boyfriend Buys His Girlfriend’s Cousin A Drink For Her 18th Birthday, But When His Girlfriend’s Mom Saw It, She Said He Was Being Inappropriate And Should Apologize

When you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re instantly in a relationship with their family, too.

So when a man bought his girlfriend’s cousin a drink as an 18th birthday present, he was trying to be friendly, but his future mother-in-law thinks he was inappropriate.

What would you do in his situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for buying someone a drink? My girlfriend family get together around twice a year to catch up. We just go to a local pub and book our a room. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 5 years so I know her family pretty well. My girlfriend is close to her cousin who turned 18 last month.

This means he probably knew her cousin since she was 13.

Her cousin has joined us on days out, meals our etc so I get on well with her. My girlfriend’s family had a meet up last weekend. I was in the bar waiting for a drink and my girlfriend’s cousin joins the queue for the bar behind me. I notice her and make small talk then offer to buy her a drink as a late birthday present. She accepts and I get her a drink.

But some people think this was wrong of him.

Her mum mentioned it my gfs mum that she saw me buy the drink and stand around talking to my gfs cousin. She said she thinks it’s inappropriate since her cousin has just turned 18 and I’m 28 and she said I should apologise and not do it again. My gf mentioned this to me and I refused to apologise. I said I’ve done nothing wrong and I was just being polite and friendly. My gf said maybe I should do it to keep the peace but I refused. AITA?

They’re on high alert with him, but possibly for no reason.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

This person sums it up.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Something to consider.

Sounds like normal behavior.

Another reader chimes in.

He can acknowledge how it may have come across, while also not apologizing, since he was just being friendly.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.