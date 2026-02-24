Man Keeps His Phone Charger Plugged In At A Shared Desk, But A Coworker Started Using It Without Permission And Even Moved It To His Desk

Shared workspaces can easily blur personal boundaries.

In this story, an employee keeps his phone charger plugged in at a shared desk in the office.

A coworker began using it every day without permission.

When he finally spoke up, management stepped in and made the situation uncomfortable.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my coworker to stop using my charger? At my office, there’s this shared desk area. I keep a phone charger plugged in under the desk. The outlets are annoying to reach.

This man noticed his coworker using his charger more frequently.

One of my coworkers started using it. At first, I didn’t care. Then, it became an everyday thing. I’d come in, and my charger would already be unplugged from my phone. It would be plugged into his. Sometimes, he’d take it to another desk. He would forget to bring it back.

He confronted his coworker about it.

Yesterday, I asked him if he could stop using it. I asked if he could at least ask first. He laughed and said, “Relax, it’s just a charger.” Later, my manager pulled me aside. She said I was being unnecessarily confrontational. She also said that in shared spaces I should expect people to share things.

Now, everything in the workplace has become awkward.

Since I didn’t want to make it more complicated, I didn’t escalate it beyond asking him once. Now, it’s awkward. I feel like I made a big deal over something small. At the same time, I think it was necessary. I just wanted to know. Was I the jerk?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Yes, indeed.

Here’s a similar thought.

If it’s not there, it can’t be an issue, says this one.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Just because it’s a shared office doesn’t mean you can forget basic courtesy.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.