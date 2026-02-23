Man Lent Her Favorite Jeans To His Younger Brother, But His Brother Ruined Them

Borrowing clothes can quickly turn into a family argument.

In this story, a young man let his younger brother borrow his favorite pair of jeans.

Despite asking for them back, he kept wearing them and ignored her requests.

When she finally got them back, the damage was far worse than before.

AITA- my brother returned my jeans with massive holes in and I want him to pay. My 15-year-old brother asked to borrow my favourite pair of jeans a few weeks ago. I said yeah, go for it. I’m 20. After a couple of weeks, I noticed he had been wearing them quite frequently. He knew before he borrowed them that there were a couple of little holes in them.

When I came back home from uni a couple of weeks later, I saw him going to put them on. I said no, please don’t, as I wanted to wear them the next day. He didn’t listen to a thing I said. When I asked my mother, she didn’t do anything to parent her son either.

I kicked off at both my mother and brother. I said I want a new pair then. I said you can’t just claim my favourite jeans and not listen to me when I want them back. Two days later, I went to put them on. There were massive holes in the bum. They were in the same places but four times the size. I now cannot wear them. You can see my whole bum.

I am asking him to pay for a new pair for me. He’s saying no, that I can’t prove it was him that did that. He is even saying that I put the holes in there myself on purpose. This is even though he’s the only one who’s had them. I couldn’t even get them back when I asked. Am I right to make either my brother or my mum pay if she doesn’t make him?

You can’t suddenly claim ownership of something you just borrowed.

