Man Refused To Walk His Roommates’ Dog After An Exhausting Warehouse Shift, So His Girlfriend And Roommates Got Upset And Called Him Selfish

Living with roommates can sometimes mean sharing responsibilities.

In this story, a man went home after a tiring 8-hour warehouse shift.

He wanted to rest as soon as he got home, but his girlfriend and roommates asked him for a favor.

So, his response sparked a disagreement he didn’t see coming.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to walk my roommates dog after a hard shift?? I live with my girlfriend and my other two roommates who are also together. The dog belongs to them. We live in an apartment. The dog used to go outside every day to use the bathroom. And I understand that.

This man was asked by his girlfriend to take out the dog.

My girlfriend and my other roommate just went to Target and the mall to go Christmas shopping. They are about to come back in the next 30 minutes. My girlfriend calls me and asks me to take out the dog for my roommates. She asked as soon as I got home, after an 8-hour shift that was supposed to be a 4-hour shift.

He refused because he was exhausted.

I wasn’t even given a single 15 or 30 minute break. I’m drained. Keep in mind I do warehouse work. So, I told her no and said I don’t want to walk the dog. She was like, “Okay, whatever, like they ever ask you anyway.”

Now, she’s mad at him.

She then hung up on me all mad. Am I the jerk for not wanting to walk a dog that doesn’t even belong to me? The stupid dof literally ate my AirPods a few weeks ago 😂😭.

If they have time and energy for the mall, they should have time and energy for the dog.

