Boyfriend Told His Girlfriend That He Didn’t Need Check-In Texts While She Was Out With Friends, But She Got Upset Because He Failed To See Her Effort

Sometimes, it takes more than good intentions.

So, how would you feel if your partner kept texting you with updates every fifteen minutes when they were out with friends? Would you appreciate the effort? Or would you be annoyed and wonder if they were even enjoying the moment?

In the following story, one boyfriend finds himself in this situation with his girlfriend and is unsure if he was too hard on her.

Here’s how it played out.

AITAH for not wanting my gf to send me check-ins when she is out? So I’ve been seeing this girl for a few months now, and she has a tendency to check in with me every time she goes out. Like recently, she had a girls’ day out with some friends and texted me when she was heading out. I said, “Cool, have fun. Text me when you’re back home safe.” I thought this would be the last time I heard from her until she was back home, but no…she proceeded to send me a detailed play-by-play of the entire day, pretty much every 15 minutes. Like, did you even enjoy the moment with your friends? Or were you just on your phone texting me updates the whole time?

When he brought it up, she seemed upset.

Later that evening, we had a call, and I told her she should just enjoy her time with her friends instead of texting me. She said she just wanted to make sure I knew she was still okay and having fun. She seemed upset that I didn’t appreciate the effort she put into sending me those updates. I low-key suspect she was with someone who was super controlling and jealous before, but I genuinely don’t care about all that stuff, and I told her that as long as she just texts me that she got home safe at the end of the night, I’m good. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he’s annoyed, but at least she cares.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about it.

