Traveller Was Charging His Phone At The Airport During A Flight Delay, But He Was Shamed When He Refused To Unplug It For A Stranger

AITA for not lending my charger at the airport when I still needed it? I (31M) was at the airport waiting for a delayed flight that had already been pushed back twice. I had about 35% battery left on my phone. I needed it for my boarding pass, ride pickup, and to stay updated on the delay notifications. I found an outlet and plugged in my phone.

About 10 minutes later, a woman (40sF) approached me. She asked if she could use my charger because her phone was completely dead and she needed to call someone. I told her I was sorry, but I still needed to charge my phone. I explained that I didn’t have much battery either.

She asked if I could just unplug mine for a few minutes. I hesitated and said no. I explained that my flight kept changing and I didn’t want my phone to die. She seemed annoyed and said she wouldn’t ask if it wasn’t important. A nearby passenger overheard and offered her a charging cable. It turned out she needed a wall adapter, not just the cable.

The woman then said loudly that it was sad how people couldn’t help each other anymore. I felt awkward, but I kept charging my phone. A few minutes later, airport staff announced another delay. Several people around us pulled out their phones to check updates. I was glad mine was still on.

I understand that helping someone out is the kind thing to do. I also felt like I was being pressured to put myself in a stressful situation. This would have been so someone else could avoid inconvenience. AITA for not lending my charger even though she said it was urgent?

