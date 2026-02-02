Employee Was On Leave With Approved PTO, But His Boss Repeatedly Contacted Him About Work So He Decided To Ignore All His Calls And Messages

Work-life balance is crucial for mental health.

In this story, an employee went on a PTO that was approved by his boss.

While he was away, his boss kept contacting him about a delayed project and customer concerns.

He decided to ignore his boss’s calls and messages because he thinks it’s a huge violation of boundaries.

Do you agree with this? Let’s take a closer look!

I’m on approved PTO and my manager still won’t leave me alone. I’m on approved time off that my boss personally approved. I have auto-replies set on my work email and phone. My work cell phone rolls to the office while I’m out. A collaborative project I had been working on got delayed after my vacation started.

This man didn’t respond to his boss’s text messages.

My boss first texted my work number, then my personal phone. Asking if “we” needed to call the customer the day before notifying them of the delay. I didn’t respond because I’m on PTO. I felt that once I’m out, this becomes a management responsibility.

His boss tried to call him again during his time off.

A couple days later, he called again and left a voicemail saying he didn’t want to “step in the middle of the ball game.” He said I needed to call my counterpart because the customer was upset. Again, I’m on approved PTO. I didn’t respond. Then yesterday, he called again saying leadership was escalating. The customer was losing faith in the company and he needed contacts from me to try to resolve the situation.

He blocked his boss’s number on his personal phone.

At that point, I blocked his number on my personal phone. So, he messaged me on Facebook asking me to call him. Two minutes later, a district manager from the department we’re collaborating with also messaged me on Facebook asking me to call him. It was the same one he referenced in the voicemail. I muted both, marked them as read, and didn’t reply.

He feels like it’s a huge violation of his privacy and boundaries.

This feels like a huge boundary violation. I’m on approved time off that he approved. I didn’t agree to work. I didn’t refuse, I was simply unavailable. What makes this worse is that I recently raised concerns to my boss’s boss about my boss being retaliatory. Now, this is happening. Am I wrong for ignoring all of this, or is this workplace crossing a serious line?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

