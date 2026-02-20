Man Welcomed His Nephew Into His Home While Looking For An Internship, But His Wife Wanted To Kick Him Out After Weeks Of Unsuccessful Job Search

Family support can become complicated when two people disagree.

In this story, a man invited his cousin’s son to stay while he searched for a co-op job.

The student was trying hard to find one, but the tough market made it more complicated than expected.

What started as a temporary arrangement soon caused tension between him and his wife.

AITA for telling my wife it was cruel to suggest kicking my nephew out? We have two daughters, aged 14 and 7. We immigrated from my home country. My oldest was 1 at the time. Last year, my cousin’s son moved here from our home country for his undergrad. He had spent the first few months in a university dorm studying.

This man can see his nephew trying hard to secure an internship.

He was supposed to have secured a co-op during that time for the winter. It was an internship. However, due to the terrible job market, he has not yet secured one. He is still applying. I can see him on his laptop trying. In fact, he told me many students in his class are in this position.

He and his wife initially agreed to let his nephew stay with him.

I was very close to my cousin growing up. We were the youngest two amongst all the other cousins. Naturally, we were very close. Before the holidays, she explained his predicament to me. She asked if he could stay with us. I had said yes. My wife was on board with it, too, at the time.

However, his nephew’s job hunt has not been successful yet.

He’s a very respectful kid. He keeps to himself. I get the feeling he tries to make himself scarce. I’ve asked him not to do that. It had been going fine. He’s into his third week over here. The job hunt has not yielded results.

Now, his wife implied that they need to kick him out of the house.

Last night, my wife asked what we were going to do about him. I said we’ll support him until he secures a co-op. She said I need to start showing him rentals and set some sort of deadline. I told her that was a cruel thing to suggest. He’s in a new city. He’s struggling to get a co-op. That means his finances are stretched thin as it is.

He insisted that they continue to support and welcome him in their house.

I said we had both agreed to this when my cousin had first asked. And that disrupting him while he’s on the job hunt would simply hurt his chances of getting one. She seemed stung by that. She said I need to think of the fact that I have a 14-year-old daughter in the house.

Things got heated up.

I got a bit heated, too. I said that he keeps to himself. I said he is respectful. I said she was just creating reasons when there were none. She’s been cold with me all day today. I’m trying to do the best for everyone here. AITA?

Even genuine support can create stress when everyone isn’t aligned on the plan.

