Man’s Girlfriend Needs To “Set The Vibe” Before Watching A Movie, But After She Kept Fluffing Pillows And Leaving To Get More Things, He Started The Movie Without Her

How do you watch your movies? Do you watch them anywhere at anytime, or do you treat it as a whole event?

In today’s story, a man vents about how his girlfriend needs to “set the mood” before a movie, and how it annoyed him so much that he just started watching it without her.

Was he in the wrong for protesting?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for starting a movie without my girlfriend because she was “setting the vibe”? After a very stressful week, my girlfriend and I had agreed to a movie night at home. Nothing special, pretty much just ordering food, munching on some snacks and watching a movie that we had both wanted to see for some time. I was in charge of the food, she was in charge of the movie. Great. When everything was set, I sat down on the couch and turned on the movie.

But it wasn’t that simple.

Right before I pressed the play button, she asked me to hold on because she wanted to set the vibe. Basically, that meant turning off the lights, lighting a candle, fluffing the pillows, and choosing the ideal song for the few minutes before the movie begins. I didn’t respond and just waited. Five minutes passed and she was still there arranging things.

She just wasn’t ready yet.

After that, the clock showed ten. By that time the food had gotten cold and, honestly, I was pretty exhausted and just wanted to watch the movie. Apart from her mood, she also decided to change the blanket, apparently her first blanket didnt match the vibe. When she was away I hit play and had dinner.

Yeah, she wasn’t happy.

When she arrived and noticed the movie running, she got mad. She told me I spoiled the evening, and that movie nights have to be deliberate, not hurried. I told her I had no intention of getting into a battle with her over that. AITA???

She needs to do this routine with every guy she dates so she can pick the one based on his response.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Exactly.

She sounds like a theater kid to me.

Some people just didn’t like what she did.

The solution was simple.

Why not?

100% right.

Both of them can learn to respect others more. I actually like what she was trying to do…

But the director of the movie is usually the one who sets the vibe.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.