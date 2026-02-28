Girlfriend Surprised Her Boyfriend With Tickets For A Concert, But He Works All Day And Prefers To Stay Home And Rest

When you work three weeks without a day off, time off is sacred.

AITA for not wanting to go to a concert with my girlfriend? My job is very seasonal, and right now I am in my absolute busiest time of the year. During this season I often work every day of the week and sometimes go three to four weeks without a day off. It is rough, but it balances out later in the year when work slows down a lot.

My girlfriend recently bought tickets to a concert next week for a band I have never heard of. She did not ask me beforehand if I wanted to go or if the date worked for me. She just bought the tickets and told me we are going. The concert is on a Thursday, which makes it harder. I already have work scheduled that day at sunrise and again at sunset, so it would be a very long day.

I technically could go to the concert afterward since it starts later, but that would mean being on the road from around 5 a.m. until close to midnight, then getting up the next day to do it all over again. I told her I do not really want to go, mostly because I will be exhausted and this is the worst possible time of year for me. She is disappointed and says she just wanted to spend time together. I understand where she is coming from, and I would probably be more open to something like this during my off season, but right now I just do not have the energy. AITA?

