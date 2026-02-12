Man’s Long-Time Friend Started Being On His Phone The Whole Time When They’re Hanging Out, But When He Asked Him To Stop, He Said He Has To For Work

Isn’t it the worst when you’re trying to talk to someone and they keep using their phone?

But what would you do if your friend had to be on their phone for work even when you’re hanging out?

In today’s story, a man shares that he can’t stand his friend working and scrolling while they’re supposed to hang out, but wonders if maybe he’s in the wrong for being against it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for getting mad at my friend for constantly working while we hang out? For privacy I’ll call my friend L. Me and L have been friends since around 2nd grade, and we are now in our early 20s. We are super close and I love him to death, but for the past year a behavior he does has been annoying me, but I don’t know if the anger is justified. Around 2 years ago, L started card collecting as a hobby. As he got more into it, it basically unfolded into a part time job. He is constantly scrolling on apps like ebay, and others looking for cards to buy, and resell. He does very well, at least for someone in their early twenties. He’s able to spend thousands on cards and make his money back when reselling.

But he feels like a second choice.

I am really happy for him and proud that hes been so successful with it. However, as time has gone on, he started putting more time into the card collecting. If he did this on his time, alone or with other people collecting I wouldn’t care. But, when we hang out, he spends a lot of time just looking for cards, or he ends up doomscrolling. This irritates me to no end, I ask him to hang out to do stuff with him or talk, not watch him scroll on the phone and make deals.

It’s the new normal.

He has a instagram where he posts cards and I understand that people make offers on cards he posted and he can’t really wait to respond, but most of our hangout time is spent with him on his phone. Even when he asks me to hang out, he does the same thing. Sometimes it doesn’t even have to be work-related. I got a PC recently and asked for some help building it. He felt the need to have our local football team’s championship game pulled up on his phone the entire time and often ignored me or got distracted by it, which made the process really slow and we didn’t finish it that night.

Their friendship is not the same.

I would rather just not have him come over at that point. I have brought this up to him, and his response is usually something like “bro, I’m just trying to make money” or “I can’t ignore people offering me deals”. I can understand not ignoring buyers but the whole being on his phone the whole time we hang out annoys me.

But others don’t seem so bothered by it.

Again if he said he was too busy to hang out because of card collecting, I wouldn’t care, its the agreeing to hanging out and then spending heaps of time on the phone that makes me angry. In our friend group of 5, I seem to be the only one who is annoyed by this. I don’t plan on ending our friendship or anything. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

The solution can be simple.

I agree.

Another reader agrees it’s not fair.

Not fun!

This person has an interesting take.

They need some time apart or to set some ground rules for when they hang out.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.