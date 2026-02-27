Man’s Nephew Throws Tantrums When He Loses At Video Games, But When He Was Told That He Just Isn’t That Talented, His Mom Was Offended And Demanded An Apology

Learning how to lose is super important for a child.

So when a man noticed that his nephew was furious whenever he lost at video games, he decided to teach him a life lesson. The problem is, it seemed to have made things worse.

Now his sister is demanding an apology.

Should he apologize?

AITA for making my nephew cry because I told him he is “not talented” at video games? My sister and her son (8 years old) are staying at my house for the weekend. My nephew loves video games, but he is very bad at them. He plays my console and he loses every time. When he loses, he screams, throws my controller, and says the game is “cheating”.

His sister thinks this is fine.

My sister just laugh and say “he is just competitive, he is so talented for his age”. Yesterday, he almost broke my expensive controller. I took it from him and told him: “You are not talented. You are just loud. If you don’t learn how to lose, you don’t play anymore.”

This made things worse between the three.

He started crying very loudly. My sister is angry now. She says I “destroyed his confidence” and that I am “cruel” to a child. She says I should apologize and tell him he is a great player. I refuse. I think kids need to know the truth. AITA?

He shouldn’t have said “you are not talented”, but the kid does need to learn how to win and how to lose.

How does Reddit feel about this?

He probably didn’t think before saying that.

I agree.

His sister needs to do better.

Another reader chimes in.

I like this idea!

At the end of the day, it was a learning experience for everyone.

And they will 100% laugh about this someday.

