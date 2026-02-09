Man’s Roommate Has A History Of Letting Fruit Go Bad, So This Time He Cut Up Her Pineapple And Put It In The Fridge, But She Says He Should’ve Asked

Anyone would be mad if a coworker or a roommate ate their food, but what if it was a fruit, and it was going bad?

A man is unsure if he’s in the wrong for cutting his roommate’s pineapple without asking first.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for cutting up my roommates pineapple? My roommate bought a pineapple on December 19 for a party we had at our place. It wasn’t ripe yet, so we ended up not cutting it up for the party and it’s been sitting there ever since.

He knows how it usually goes.

Yesterday I noticed that it was on its way out, so I decided I decided to cut it up. I probably threw away 1/3rd of it that wasn’t good to eat, ate another 1/3rd, and put the rest in a container in the fridge. I meant to tell her, but totally forgot.

She felt betrayed.

This morning she woke up and saw that the pineapple was gone, and is upset with me about it. She has a history of leaving fruit and vegetables on the shelves until they go bad and just have to completely be thrown away. So I figured I’d save the pineapple while it still had some life left. Realistically I should have asked before I did it, but it didn’t seem like a big deal. Had the roles been reversed, I would not care. AITA?

It would’ve been ideal to ask first, so he should apologize, but I would 100% thank him for saving my pineapple.

But let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

This person thinks it’s straightforward.

Another reader agrees.

Food for thought.

It would’ve been ideal.

Yikes.

I agree.

He observed a pattern.

So if she has a plant and is neglecting it, he’s not allowed to water it either?

