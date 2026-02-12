Man’s Uncle Kept Calling Him “A Girl” Because He Takes Care Of His Long Curly Hair And Cooks, But When He Called His Uncle ‘Bald’ And Mentioned His Divorce, He Was Offended

Being bullied by one’s own family members is a tricky situation. Things can get serious really fast.

In this case, a young man shares that his uncle started calling him “a girl” because he has nice hair and treats his girlfriend nicely.

He retaliated, but his uncle didn’t like it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for snapping at my uncle after he kept calling me a girl because of my hair? I’m 19M and I have long, curly hair. I’ve been growing it out for a few years and I take care of it. I use conditioner, and I have leave-ins and curl creams for when I need a little more styling as well. The brand I use has a little silhouette of a woman on it and is technically “for” women. Last week my girlfriend had a really stressful week, so I cooked her dinner. My parents wouldn’t be coming home till late so I set up candles, wrote her a card and tried to make it nice with flowers and stuff.

But that wasn’t macho enough for his uncle.

As I was setting up, my uncle (52) comes into the room. For context, he is bald and divorced, and currently living with us. He looked around at the candles and said, “This looks like something a girl would set up.” I didn’t really respond, but he followed it with, “You do a lot of girly stuff for a guy.” He then said “With all that girly hair stuff too, you’re really selling it”.

He made his discomfort with the remarks very clear.

I told him to back off, and he laughed and said, “Relax, don’t be so sensitive.” While I was setting up, he kept making small comments like, “Careful, don’t break a nail,” and, would just randomly talk about the fact I was cooking for her and how girly that was. I kept telling him he was “real funny” and making it clear I was annoyed. It started really getting on my nerves and said “why would I take relationship advice from you, you’re divorced, and you can’t talk about my hair when you’re literally ******* bald”.

Things escalated.

He got all up in my face, got mad immediately and said that I crossed a line bringing up his divorce and that I was being disrespectful. And we both got in each other’s faces and he was saying some stuff about not disrespecting him and he eventually left the kitchen. Later my mom talked to me and said she gets why I was upset, but thinks I should apologize because he’s already embarrassed about his situation and I didn’t need to make it personal. And that she didn’t want us to have issues and I’m starting to think maybe I crossed a line and went too deep. AITA?

Can’t a man feel “bonita” in peace?! His uncle would probably still be married if he learned a thing or two from his nephew.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It’s good to be informed.

Very probable.

His mom is part of the problem.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

They can’t handle it.

The direct sun might be frying his uncle’s brain; he should get him a hat.

Jokes aside, his uncle has a lot to learn (and unlearn).

