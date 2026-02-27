Man’s Wife Doesn’t Believe In His UFO Podcast, But He Quit His Job For It And Believes He Will Be Able To Start Contributing To The Household Again Soon

Any relationship requires some sacrifice. But what happens when you want to make a podcast but your job is getting in the way?

According to the person who posted this story, the right course of action is to leave your job without a plan and risk it all, including your marriage.

Well, his wife disagrees. What would you do if you had to deal with a similar situation?

Let’s see how things UFOlded.

AITA for quitting my main job to invest in my podcasting career? I’m not going into my beliefs but I started a podcast to raise awareness of something serious a few years ago (UFO sightings, anti-gravity, the massive increase in sightings, that kind of thing) and I’ve finally started to get views. Two weeks ago I quit my job, it was ok but I don’t get along with a few closeminded colleagues who in my experience are willfully ignorant of the dangers. Since then I’ve given it my all and podcasted every day and I’ve seen growth.

He wants to invest more time into it.

Most importantly though, this is what I believe and I feel it’s my purpose in life. My wife is unhappy to say he least, she thinks this is “a really dumb decision” and that I’m being selfish putting my beliefs over our income (she works too). My old job was relatively simple (customer complaints and returns) and is going to be automated eventually, true passionate journalism is rare.

He believes what he is doing is more urgent.

Also, I’m just going to say it, with what’s coming it’s important people show the truth because I fully believe we will witness a planet altering incident in our lifetime. Truthfully am I making money now? No, not really. But could I? Yes. I’m estimating that if I grow at this rate I can monetise within two months. UAP research is a growing field and I see myself establishing myself in the field. If things don’t work out in 2 months I’ve told her I’ll go back to my old job. She thinks this is too long. AITA?

He’s alienating his wife.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Exactly.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Very likely.

Yikes.

But he won’t listen…

Something else to consider.

Why does he need to risk it all, at all?

He believes in aliens more than he believes in his marriage. Wow.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.