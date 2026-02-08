Mom Can’t Take The Gross Carpet Anymore, So She Has It Cleaned And Her Husband Flips Out About The Expense, Saying New Flooring Will Be Installed

Carpets are kind of gross by nature. A breeding ground for bacteria.

Unfortunately none of that changes just because it would be cheaper to delay cleaning it. See how this mom’s kids helped her decide what to do about this carpet.

AITA for having the stairs carpet cleaned after my spouse told me we would have flooring installed? It’s been three years since my spouse has been telling me not to get the carpet cleaned because we are going to have flooring installed for the stairs.

They are seriously gross.

Our two dogs have puked multiple times on those stairs and I do my best to clean it, but there’s so many stains left behind. He had renovations done two years ago and multiple works went up and down those stairs. Now we have toddlers that crawl up and down those dirty stairs.

She couldn’t tolerate waiting any longer.

Today I decided to have them cleaned and my spouse threw a fit because I made the decision on my own. Spouse: “You made this decision on your own and didn’t check with me if we had the funds to do so. It’s a waste of money because we’re going to have it installed around tax season.” It was a total of $125 for the stairs and a large area rug that our kids play on.

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s a bad omen!

I agree. What a nightmare.

Fair enough.

MORE than a cheapskate.

Yep. You can’t can’t let your partner keep making excuses.

He sure isn’t Romeo.

