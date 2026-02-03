Mom Followed Daycare Security Rules And Refused To Hold The Door For An Older Woman, But The Other Woman Made A Big Deal About It

Sometimes, doing the right thing makes you come across as rude.

So, what would you do if you were entering your child’s daycare and someone you didn’t know tried to follow you inside without using the security system?

Would you let her follow because she’s “someone’s grandma?” Or would you close the door and make her use the system like everyone else?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and errs on the side of caution.

AITA for not holding the door for a woman Recently, I (38F) switched my daughter to a new daycare. The entry system is similar at both: you enter a code and a password into a keypad, and it unlocks the door. Only people who are authorized to pick up a child are given the code, and those people have their IDs checked and on file with the daycare. At the old daycare, the rule was that you were not to hold the door for anyone. Every entrant must use the code to open the door. They didn’t explicitly tell me that this was the rule at the new daycare, but I figured it was the case, and it’s certainly a policy I appreciate.

The other day was one of my first times at the new daycare. As I entered, an older woman (late 60s) was standing behind me. I coded in, and she tried to follow me, but I sort of blocked the door with my body and said, “I’m sorry, I think you have to use the entry pad.” She said, “Oh, I’m just somebody’s grandma!” I said, “Okay, but I still don’t think I’m allowed to let you in. There’s a button right there where you can ask the front desk person to let you in.”

She huffed and said, “Are you really not going to let me in?” I said, “Sorry. I’ll let someone inside know you’re waiting.” And I pulled the door closed behind me and alerted a staff member that someone was waiting. Maybe 10 seconds later, I hear the door open behind me. The woman was walking behind me, muttering under her breath the whole way and giving me a dirty look once she passed me.

I’m certain she thought I was rude. When I told my husband about this, he said I was not the ******* but that I probably should have just let her in. In my opinion, crazy comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages, and I’d rather make a situation uncomfortable than potentially unsafe for my child and other children. AITA?

She didn’t know the woman, and when it comes to the safety of children, you should always be careful.

