Neighbor Chopped Down An Old Tree On Their Property Line And Tried Scamming This Guy For The Cost, So He Yelled At The Neighbor And Told Him To Never Step On His Property Again

AITA for not paying neighbors for cutting my tree? Back on 11/26, my neighbor across the street (NAS) came and asked me if he could cut this dying tree in our yard.

I told him its in very bad shape, showed where its rotting from the inside on the bottom facing my other neighbor’s (ON) yard/fence. Tree runs on our property lines but in my yard. He says he already talked to ON and he is ready to pay half for it to come down. I said I’d like to talk to ON first in person and how much is this price he agreed to? NAS says no price yet, will discuss later (English is his second language). 12/30 – I come home, and my tree is down. It’s been sliced and dropped in ON’s yard, damaging his fence, boat, BBQ pit, and his metal roof corner of the house.

NAS comes and tells me he saw the tree swaying in the wind that morning, panicked that it would fall on either my house or ON’s, came in the yard with his son-in-law (SIL) and tried to pull it down with ropes and cutting. We go look at it, and ON comes home and meets us out back. He loses it on NAS, asking what was he thinking, etc. NAS promises to fix everything for him. ON leaves, and I ask NAS and SIL I had no idea they were coming to do this, how much was this even going to be since they spoke with ON before me back on 11/26. They say $700. So I give them $200 I really needed, and they take it.

1/2: I go speak with ON as he went out of town for a few days. He says he had no idea they were cutting on that tree, was never asked. ON says they did come ask him about two trees in his front yard but never agreed on anything or price. He says he thought I just hired them. I call the police to make a report and see what I need to legally do as it’s time to cover myself. Police inform it’s civil between ON and NAS. 1/3: SIL calls me and says he heard word that I’m pressing charges. I say no we’re not but you need to make it right with ON. I mention ON’s two trees convo. SIL says must have been a big miscommunication.

1/11: NAS and SIL finally get tree out of ON’s yard. Afterwards, they come let me know. I tell them I appreciate them taking care of this disaster, and I figured they did do a lot of work, tried to make ends meet with ON, and offered to give them $150 more to reach $350 total and I know ON definitely isn’t paying anything. They take the money, leave, then come back 5 minutes later and demand to be paid fairly for their work. I said what?

They said they did a $5000 job, but want their full $700 from me because they can’t get the other $700 from ON, which then leads to them saying they should be owed $1400. NAS then says he saved our (my wife and I’s) lives by cutting that tree. I lose my mind at this point, very irate, and say I have a baby on the way, money is tight, who in the world just decides to come cut someone’s tree with no agreement of price in place or discussion with ON who has items right underneath?

NAS asked if he could come in the yard to fix ON’s fence. I said do not ever step foot in my yard again. AITA?

