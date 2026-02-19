New Father Took On Overtime And Side Jobs To Support His Family After Having A Baby, But His Fiancée Said He Needed To Stop Working So Hard So She Could Focus On School And Her Homework

Sometimes, even when you’re doing what you should, you still get labeled the villain.

So, what would you do if you had just welcomed a baby and were working extra hours because money was tight, but your fiancé wanted you to slow down so she could get her homework done?

Would you prioritize her needs? Or would you choose your family’s future?

In the following story, one man is torn between these two decisions. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA FOR WORKING HARD? So my fiancée and I just recently had a baby about 6 weeks ago. I was only able to take a week and a half off to help with the start of taking care of the baby and to spend time with both of them. I went back to work and worked normal hours (7-3:30) for a few weeks until this last week. I work in the trades, and I’m currently trying to start a small business, taking side jobs and whatnot.

Last week, my foreman came to let me know our time is quickly running out, and we need to work overtime if we can to try and bang it out. I personally work as much as I possibly can, usually, because for all the things we have to pay for, the money is just barely enough.

He thinks she can do her work while the baby is asleep.

It’s Friday now, and I worked 11 hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and 10 hours on Thursday. This, however, is really upsetting the fiancé. She just started her first day of class literally yesterday and said she needs to do her homework and doesn’t have time, so I need to stop working so much so I can take the baby and she can do it.

This has sparked several arguments because this is what she’s wanted me to do: pick up side jobs, do overtime, find the money, and now that I am, it’s a problem.

Whenever I’m home, in my experience the baby sleeps almost half of the time so I would think she could get some homework done during that time.

At this point, he’s tired of arguing.

Now, I’m not making the argument that it’s an easy job to stay home with the baby while simultaneously trying to study and do homework for school, but it’s also not a fun time working so much, but I’m doing it because it needs to be done. Whenever I explain this, she claims that all I’m worried about is myself and my business, but in my mind, this money makes our lives exponentially easier, and it’s not really even logical to turn down jobs when you’re trying to start up and get people talking about you. I just want to not argue about this, but it feels like it’s her schooling or my business, and I don’t know if I’m wrong for not turning down jobs for the homework. AITA?

