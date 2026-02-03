New Homeowner Loves Being Debt-Free, But In-Laws Keep Pressuring Him To Upgrade His 1950s House

A lot of people buy a home partly as an investment because its value tends to appreciate over time. It can be really helpful for your future finances.

AITAH for telling my in-laws that I don’t care about the resale value of my house? I have a fully paid off house I inherited five years ago from my uncle. He was actually my father’s friend but I always called him uncle. I knew him since I was born and he was one of the people I admire most in the world. He worked a hard job and lived life on his own terms. I asked him once when I was little how come he wasn’t married to a nice lady. He looked at my dad and said that he liked men not ladies.

My dad didn’t say anything so I asked how come he didn’t marry my dad since they like each other. I still remember my dad laughing while beer poured out of his nose. My mom found the story hilarious when my dad told her. So my uncle passed away in an industrial accident and left everything to me. I’m set up for life. I can’t afford not to work. He wasn’t rich, but I have no debts while working at a job I love and find fulfilling. The house is a bungalow in an older neighborhood. My uncle kept it in fantastic shape but it is a bungalow built in 1953. It is dated. I don’t care. It is free and clear and my yard is massive. I have a garden that takes up the back corner and is bigger than most of my friend’s houses entire back yards. I have a heated double detached garage with a workshop and all the tools I will ever need. In short I’m covered for my housing needs and I’m happy.

The fly in the punchbowl is my in-laws. Every time they come over they complain about my house like I’m on a TV show about fixer uppers. They judge everything. The color of the tub, avocado green. The floors, original narrow hardwood slats. Basically every single thing you see people on renovation shows change, cover, or rip out. By contrast my wife and I are happy. We can afford to take vacations without going into debt. We don’t have a mortgage so we can afford to replace our cars when the time comes. We are funding our retirement account at a decent rate. I’m not trying to humble brag. I’m bragging. I miss my uncle very much but I’m in a great position in life because of him. Another issue is that due to the housing crisis my city has rezoned all the older neighborhoods for high density infills. Every single house that sells here is torn down and they put up duplexes, fourplexes. eightplexes, skinny houses, or gaudy McMansions.

I know if I ever sell it isn’t going to be a starter house for some young family. They won’t be able to afford it. I have explained this to my in-laws constantly. They just don’t get it. Her brother does real estate and keeps going on about all the upgrades we should do like putting in a new kitchen will keep developers from tearing my home down. Her parents take it as a personal failing that we aren’t in debt paying for renovations and additions. They all live in big house with a mortgage that all three of them pay because they needed a big, new house. It is beautiful but their utilities are like $1600 a month. That’s insane. They were over yesterday and got on us again.

I told them that their opinions on our living situation didn’t matter to me. My wife joined in in my side and told them to drop it because this is our home where we will raise our kids. She is ride or die. They all got huffy and said they just want the best for us. I responded that I would be willing to do whatever renovations they saw fit if they paid for them no strings attached. Then they backpedaled and said we needed to pay for the stuff THEY want in OUR house. I just laughed and said no. They are upset that we aren’t taking their wishes for us into consideration. AITA for telling them I don’t care about their opinions on our house?

