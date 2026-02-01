New, Non-Invasive Survey Methods Have Allowed A Research Team To Understand The Menkaure Pyramid Like Never Before

Back in the 1830s, archaeologists and researchers undertook the first major discoveries during their excavations of the Pyramids of Giza, with extensive studies continuing through the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

These excavations were highly problematic in many ways. Firstly, the British scientists seemingly had plenty of colonialist bias, and could be quite unethical in their methods – these are ancient burial chambers for people who once commanded huge respect, after all.

Though some explorers were highly professional, others were effectively on a glorified treasure hunt, leading to precious Egyptian artefacts – and even actual mummies – being scattered across the globe (with a significant number of these being held by colonial powers, of course).

While there is ongoing work to repatriate these artefacts back to Egypt, where they belong, this is just one part of the ongoing work to protect these valuable cultural objects, as well as the pyramids within which many still reside.

Luckily, in the twenty-first century we’re generally more developed in our understanding of archaeology and ethics, so researchers have moved with the times and developed methods to explore the pyramids without disrespect or damage.

Moreover, in the twenty-first century, Egyptian researchers and authorities are also able to take the lead on this valuable work.

Hence, the world was excited to learn that researchers at Cairo University and the Technical University of Munich had made a significant discovery as part of their ScanPyramids research project, using non-invasive techniques.

And their location of two hidden air-filled voids of the Menkaure pyramid (the third-largest in Giza) has taken our understanding of this great pyramid to the next level, inspiring speculation and encouraging further studies.

As detailed in their paper, which was published in the journal NDT & E International, they used georadar, ultrasound, and ERT (Electrical Resistivity Tomography, a non-invasive survey method) to identify these two air-filled areas.

The reachers explained this further in a statement:

“Following the significant validation of a hidden corridor in the Pyramid of Cheops in 2023, ScanPyramids has once again succeeded in making an important finding in Giza. The testing methodology we developed allows very precise conclusions to be drawn about the nature of the pyramid’s interior without damaging the valuable structure. The hypothesis of another entrance is very plausible, and our results take us a big step closer to confirming it.”

Located just 1.4 and 1.13 meters behind the Eastern facade of the pyramid, these voids are relatively small, with the first measuring just one meter high and one and a half meters wide, with the other much smaller at 0.9 and 0.7 meters.

Of course, nobody knows what lies within these voids as it stands, but this non-invasive survey brings us much closer to understanding this magnificent pyramid’s long-held secrets.

