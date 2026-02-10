Paper Delivery Guy Was Sick Of Being Underpaid, And One Final Straw Led Him To Quit… But Not Without Getting His Revenge

When we’re growing up, it’s normal to work weird jobs.

After all, we’re all just trying to get experience – and make money – wherever we can.

For the guy in this story, that meant sorting and delivering newspapers.

But despite the crazy hours he worked, he never quite saw the recompense he was owed.

Satisfying resignation When I was a student, I had a few bad casual jobs. One of them was arriving at 5am to sort out the deliveries made to a paper shop from different printers. I started the day by parking at the owner’s house and picking up the van. I’d drive to the shop and I’d have to sort out about 500 to 700 different papers, and anywhere up to 300 different magazines. There was generally a three page list I had to work through in a short time. I’d have to wrap the personal deliveries in cling wrap, and put the orders for corner stores into their own separate boxes so I could just drive around reading my list and toss them out the van window onto lawns or deliver to shops in the shortest time possible. It wasn’t a great job, and you couldn’t make errors or there would be angry phone calls from shops or people who missed out on an order.

But that wasn’t the worst of the job.

The owner’s shop always had a certain number of pickups, and he liked to have about 50 left over for casual walk in customers. I had to deliver to shops and direct to people. By 6am I had to deliver to shops then drive around for about four hours, throwing the rest on lawns. On top of this, if the printers were short on what they delivered (which was pretty common) I’d have to short the corner stores on their deliveries and cop their abuse so there were enough papers for the owner’s shop. He never missed out on having enough stock.

However, one negative about this job stood out above all others.

Not an appealing job even if the job description was all you looked at. But the owner underpaid me by about two hours for every shift. I only did this on Saturdays and Sundays, but I requested that he pay me correctly for about fifteen weeks running. He slowly increased the amount I was shorted, and would then pay me about one third of the money I was shorted by every few weeks. I wasn’t stupid, but I am slow to get angry. Then he started telling me that I had to wash the van out of my pocket before dropping it at his house because it was needing frequent repairs and he was trying to sell it.

I asked him to leave the money there for the car wash, and he told me to do it out if my own pocket and he’d add the car wash fees to my pay. I didn’t wash that van once, as I doubted I’d get reimbursed. I was already pretty angry about the money I was missing. He rang me after I left on the Sunday and told me off about the van not being washed. That was the last straw for me – but I didn’t quit on the spot. I fumed about it for a day or two before making my plan.

The following Saturday I had a little sleep in. Instead of getting there when I was supposed to, I lay in bed. When the first of the corner stores reported that they were missing their deliveries, the owner rang me and asked me if I knew what time it was. “Yes” Did I know what day it was “Yes it’s Saturday.” Then why wasn’t I at work? “Because I’m not coming, you’ve ripped me off in my pay almost every week since I started” Then he asked who’s going to do the deliveries? “Why the **** should I care?” Am I coming in tomorrow? “Absolutely not.”

Then, he decided to get even.

I gave him about ten seconds to process it, then told him to delete my number. I later did the corner store loop and explained to them that he would often short them on their orders to ensure he wasn’t low on stock, as well as not paying his delivery drivers. I advised them to hit up one of the other paper shops to arrange to get their orders through them. About four months later, the shop closed permanently. I hope that I played a small part in that by letting his reputation get ruined. That’s the most satisfying way I’ve ever left a job.

Sure his actions might have played a part in this business ceasing to operate – and he’s lucky that the owner didn’t pursue him any further.

But the owner got what was coming to him here.

He never should have underpaid his employees – that’s not going to make for a loyal workforce.

It’s clear that this paper shop already had money problems, otherwise he’d have been paid in full and on time.

But ending the relationships with some vendors might just have been the final straw for this business.

Should the paper delivery guy feel guilty for what he did? No way. He was just honest.

Meanwhile, that boss got what was coming to him.

