Parents Lose Disabled Son’s Care Program, So They Demand Daughter Quit Her Dream Job to Take Over

A 22-year-old woman had just landed her dream entry-level marketing job after years of helping care for her younger brother, who has Down syndrome and requires daily supervision and medical support.

For most of her life, she’d been the primary helper while sacrificing social experiences and independence.

Just as she was preparing to start her career, her brother’s day program lost funding, leaving her parents scrambling for daytime care.

AITA for refusing to leave my job so i could take care of my disabled brother? I’m 22F, fresh out of college with a marketing degree. My younger brother Alex(19) has Down syndrome. He’s verbal, funny, obsessed with superheroes and puzzles, but needs support with daily routines, social interactions and like medication stuff for his heart condition(hyper heart) and ofc like supervision to avoid impulsive behaviors. He attends a day program for young adults with disabilities and lives at home Parents (mom 48F, dad 50M) both work, mom part time retail, dad in logistics. From middle school and on, i was Alexs main helper like after school pickups, homework, meds, meltdowns, bedtime stories(sometimes).

My older sister(25) moved out early and was rarely asked to help him, sheis busy with her career i skipped clubs, parties, even frats because alex trusts you most he calms down faster with you:( (by my parents). I still graduated on time, landed my dream entry level job at a high end tech firm (starts next month, $65k/year, great benefits). My parents congratulated me until Alex’s day program cut hours due to funding issues.

No spots in alternatives for long time and private aides cost $35+/hour they claim they cant afford it (THEY %10000 can). So at the family lunch last week they cornered me alex’s program is ending soon they said we need you to quit the job and stay home to watch him during days because you are the only one he truly listens to. It’s just temporary family duty and you need to take care of your brother… i was shocked.

The job is my foot in the door deferring means losing it, restarting applications, maybe relocating. i’ve waited years for this independence i took care of my brother for a long time, and this job meant everything to me.. living my life again.. They brushed it off jobs come and go.

Alex didn’t choose this. You’ve always been amazing with him we can’t risk a stranger messing up his routine etc.. Ten i asked why my sister couldn’t help or why they couldn’t adjust shifts/use savings. Mom teared up she’s got her own life now we’ve given up so much it’s your turn to step up for your brother (but i was already taking care of him FULLLY). Then i said no i’ve already signed the offer, bought work clothes, and planned my commute. This is my future and i dont wanna miss it.

Dad got mad so you’re picking a paycheck over your disabled brother’s well being? What kind of sister are you? I packed my things that night and moved in with a friend after while it was intense. Parents told family i’m ditching alex for some fancy job relatives call me selfish a few months won’t ruin your career, but lack of care could devastate him..

I geiunly love my brother, he has disabilities but he is the kindest brother that anybody can wish for i really care about him. But i feel like i did everything in my power to be there for him.. Please be honest am i the AITA?

Now, she’s questioning whether standing up for her future makes her selfish, or whether she’s been carrying a burden that was never meant to be hers alone.

Loving your sibling doesn’t mean sacrificing your entire future to prove it.

