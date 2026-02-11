Patient Was Inconvenienced By The Broken Toilet In The Clinic, So He Made Sure To Send A Clear Message That The Bathroom Needed A Quick Repair

Therapy clinics are supposed to make things easier, not make things worse.

In this story, a patient who regularly visited a psychiatrist noticed that the toilet in the clinic was broken.

When he had to use the bathroom, he would have to go to a nearby coffee shop.

He finally had enough, so he did what he had to do to send a clear message!.

Revenge for a broken toilet For about five and a half years, I saw a psychiatrist, “Dr. Hag,” who ended up being worse than useless. I even needed further help elsewhere to deal with her psychological damage. It’s complicated, but one thing was clear enough: She seemed fine in the beginning, but had somehow eventually become a horrible, judgmental person. It took me way too long to finally stop seeing her.

This man noticed that the only bathroom in Dr. Hag’s office was broken.

For a stretch of time, as things were gradually going down the tubes with Dr. Hag, the single-bathroom toilet in her office space was broken. She and her officemates could use the bathroom in the lobby of the adjacent building. But patients were out of luck. So I guess that’s why no one working there had bothered to call a plumber… yet.

He had to use the bathroom in Starbucks, which was two blocks away.

For some reason, I’d usually suddenly have to go—badly—during our session. During the time the toilet was broken, I’d have to leave early to use a Starbucks bathroom two or so blocks away. It’s an absolute miracle that there wasn’t an evil bathroom code lock on that door. I tried to change my appointment time to avoid this, but Dr. Hag refused to reschedule me. This went on for over a month, maybe close to two months.

He finally had enough…

One day, I had had enough. Dr. Hag’s office toilet was still broken. This time, since the urge didn’t strike until later in session, I managed to hold it in through the end. I left her office, sat down in the waiting room, and waited for Dr. Hag’s next client/victim to enter her office. I waited another 10 to 15 seconds, and then went and took a monster dump in the broken toilet. I don’t think I would have made it to the Starbucks bathroom anyway.

They immediately fixed the toilet!

There was water in the toilet, so it looked normal, but it wouldn’t flush. So someone could have easily not known it was broken. I guess this led someone to finally call a damned plumber. Because when I went back the following week, the toilet was fixed. She never asked if it was me, maybe because I made it look like another client could have done it. I hope my petty revenge stunk up the waiting room.

Sometimes, it takes a petty potty revenge to create a huge success!

