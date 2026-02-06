Pregnant Woman Wants To Protect Her Mental Health From Toxic In-Laws, So She’s Thinking About Not Attending The Family Trip

Family trips can be stressful, especially with difficult in-laws.

AITA for not going on a planned family trip with my in-laws and not telling them beforehand? I have been with my husband for six years. We have been married for three. We have a two-year-old child. I am currently pregnant. There has been ongoing tension with my in-laws for years. They tend to dismiss my concerns. They take no accountability.

One example: when my toddler had a normal tantrum, my MIL claimed he had a demon. Later, she said that she meant well. She said I was exaggerating. Two months ago, a separate family conflict occurred. It involved my husband’s sister and my brother. My sister-in-law broke up with my brother after three months.

During the conflict, my in-laws attacked my mother. They escalated the situation. They don’t understand that such behavior towards my family can also hurt me. Shortly after, my FIL sent me an accusatory message. It left me extremely upset. Since then, I’ve limited contact to reduce stress.

A family weekend trip was planned for November. It was later postponed to the end of February. This is around my MIL’s birthday. By that time, I will be in my third trimester. Given recent events and past behavior, I am concerned that attending would expose me to significant stress. I am also concerned it would negatively affect my health.

A recent conversation meant to clear the air turned into a two-hour argument. My in-laws insisted they did nothing wrong. They minimized my concerns. They demanded an apology from me. The issue remains unresolved. I have decided not to attend this trip. I don’t want to inform my in-laws in advance. Past experience tells me it will lead to prolonged guilt-tripping. It will also lead to pressure to change my mind.

I will discuss this with my husband. I do not plan to notify his family beforehand. The trip is already paid for. I don’t want a refund. I really don’t want to go. I am starting to wonder if maybe I’m the problem. I wonder if I shouldn’t make such a scene. AITA if I simply don’t show up without warning them?

Sometimes, self-care means saying “no” without explanation.

