Production Line Worker Watched Management Fly In A Specialist From Sweden To Learn A New Build, But The Factory Wasn’t Even Making That Product At The Time

You would think that if a company were going to bring someone to a different country for training, they’d plan pretty well for it.

So, what would you do if your company flew in an expert from Sweden to learn about a specific part that you’re not even making at the time? Would you bring it up to management? Or would you laugh about it to yourself?

In the following story, one production line employee noticed this blunder and couldn’t help but laugh. Here’s what happened.

Hysterical managerial blunder I work on a production line in the USA. We build 2 major types of product, I’ll call them type A and type B, just to be simple. They are very different builds. They require different tools, both have different little quirks that aren’t readily apparent from the blueprint… You get the idea. We have a sister facility over in Sweden that builds type C and type A, but not type B.

The only problem is that there are no type B parts.

They sent one of their top builders out to us for a week to learn how to build type B so the sister facility can help offload some of the extra work we’ll be getting in 2026. The problem is, we aren’t currently building type B. Were building A. There aren’t even any type Bs in the building, nor do we have parts for them. 🤣🤣🤣 Nobody figured this out before they sent this poor dude out. He’s walking around here with his little backpack and tool bag looking like he’s waiting for a bus.

Oh no! That poor guy is going to be very bored.

That guy is pretty lucky because he’s getting paid for nothing… for most people, that’s a win.

