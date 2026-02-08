Relationships Can Be Difficult, But These Women Discuss How Being Single In Their 30’s Means They Value Themselves

Relationships are wonderful, but they can also be difficult, and dating in the modern world has a lot of obstacles that make it very difficult.

Two women got on a podcast and talked about how being single in their 30’s means that they value themselves.

On the Liz Moody Podcast, they began by reading a claim that said, “No woman is single in her 30’s for any reason other than she values and loves herself, because she could easily not be single if she were willing to settle.”

That may be the case in many situations, but certainly not all of them.

They then get into the discussion and say, “Framing being single as that’s because I value myself, that’s because I love myself. I could go out there and find somebody. There’s a lot of people out there to choose from, and many people choose to settle.”

The other guest agrees and says, “It’s very easy to find someone, like if you have no standards and you are happy with anything and will settle for anything.”

People shouldn’t settle, but they also shouldn’t have unrealistic standards.

She then goes on and says, “With straight relationships, men are not competing with each other when they are dating a woman. They are competing against a woman’s solitude.”

That’s true. And it is also true for men.

The video clip wraps up with them saying, “Almost, the more comfortable you are with your solitude, the more of a high-quality partner you will get because you won’t be settling.”

Talking about relationships will always rile people up so it is not surprising that this is a popular video.

While nothing they are saying is new or groundbreaking, it is an important reminder that you don’t have to settle.

Treating each other well and being kind to everyone will help us all in dating.

Check out their full video here:

from the viral episode of the @lizmoody podcast featuring party of one author @damekeane: it's called: The Marriage Myth: When Science Favors Being Single

The commenters definitely agree with her.

This person suggests that they are not in a hurry to find someone.

Here is someone who doesn’t want to be in a relationship at all.

This commenter is making a good point too though.

Why is dating so much like going to war?

