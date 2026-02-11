Reliable Employee Kept Getting Stuck Covering For Her Lazy Coworker, So She Finally Stopped Enabling Him And Reported Him To The Boss

When a coworker skips out on accountability, it’s up to everyone else to pick up the slack.

So when one employee at a water treatment facility kept getting stuck covering for a shift partner who slept in, ignored calls, and only behaved when the boss was present, she stopped playing his alarm clock and just started reporting it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for texting my boss that my shift partner is late? I (37F) work at a water treatment facility, and my shift partner (28M) often comes in late on Saturdays. He’s on time every day that management is present.

It all started when this shift partner didn’t get what he wanted.

This all started after he didn’t get the promotion he wanted. Another coworker got the manager position about eight months ago.

At first, this facility employee thought something awful had happened to her shift partner.

When he first started coming in late, I worried that he had been in an accident, so I would call him—only to find out he was still in bed. It became more and more frequent, and I grew increasingly frustrated.

But it soon became clear he was just being lazy.

I got tired of hearing excuses like “I forgot to set my alarm.” Eventually, I stopped calling or texting him and just started working. Meanwhile, he would roll in anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour late, obviously hungover. I just ignored it and did the work.

She found herself having to pick up more and more of his slack.

I took some weekends off, and other people began to be affected. Night shift can’t leave until morning shift arrives. One day he was three hours late, and no one could get a hold of him. His excuse that time was, “I forgot I was supposed to cover.” My boss eventually sent out an email clearly stating policies and expectations.

She tells her boss what she’s been struggling with lately, and her boss seems to support her.

I talked to him afterward and told him I appreciated him acknowledging the issue. He told me to let him know if the problem continued. I also told him I didn’t want to be the one constantly texting and calling my shift partner—I just want to get started with work without falling behind. My boss told me to text him anyway, and that he (the boss) would handle it from there.

But still, her shift partner refused to change his behavior.

Fast forward to today. My shift partner wasn’t here at our scheduled start time, so I went ahead and got started. Fifteen minutes after the shift began, I texted our boss. He said he would try to get a hold of him. Thirty minutes later, my boss messaged that my partner should be on his way.

She still was kept waiting for much longer.

An hour after our start time, my shift partner finally texted that he would be here in 10 minutes. I let him in the gate an hour and fifteen minutes after we were supposed to start. He didn’t say anything—just kept his head down and went to change. When he came out, I told him what I had already completed, and he headed to the other building with barely a word.

She felt bad at first, but now she’s just fed up.

I’m sure he feels awful (hungover) this morning, but honestly, I don’t care and don’t want to hear another excuse. If anything, the only part I feel bad about is having to bother my boss on his day off about something that shouldn’t be an ongoing issue.

Work is hard enough without having to pick up someone else’s slack.

What did Reddit have to say?

The boss should be the one stepping in to manage this.

As far as this commenter is concerned, this employee is doing exactly what they’re supposed to do.

There’s a fine line between helping and enabling.

This coworker has singlehandedly proven he isn’t manager material.

No one should have to babysit a grown man — especially in the workplace.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.