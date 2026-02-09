Remote Employee Joined An Urgent Team Call In A Sweater, So A Coworker Reported Her For Being Unprofessional

Remote work blurs a lot of lines — especially the one between “professional” and “comfortable.”

So when one employee joined an urgent, impromptu team call in a sweater, a nosy colleague complained to their boss like it was a dress code emergency.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Coworker Complained to My Boss Because I Wore a Sweater During Our Virtual Meeting I recently got moved (not by choice) to a new department that I’m not thrilled about. Yesterday, our manager sent a message asking us to hop on a call pronto because there was an urgent task at hand.

Since the call was last minute, this remote worker decided that what she was wearing did the trick.

I joined the call wearing my sweater since we’re remote, and I don’t usually wear formal wear unless we have a scheduled meeting. Today, during our weekly one-on-one, my manager mentioned that a colleague had complained to him about my attire, specifically my choice to wear a sweater.

But clearly, her nosy coworker thought differently.

They suggested that even though we’re working from home, we should always be prepared, at least from the waist up, in case we need to join an impromptu team meeting?!

Considering her performance, she was confused why she was getting the third degree about this.

I know I’m a solid employee—I just received glowing feedback from my manager on my performance. And let’s be real, I get my work done in my PJs and sweaters because what I wear doesn’t affect the quality of my work!

This coworker sounds like a real tattletale.

Redditors are sure to have strong opinions about this one.

Maybe it’s time to let the workplace rat reveal themselves.

This commenter thinks this manager should have known better.

Didn’t this coworker get the memo that in most remote workplaces employees dress casual?

There’s definitely better things this coworker could have been focused on.

With friends like these, who needs enemies!?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude cusfacetomer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.