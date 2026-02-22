Restaurant Employee Called Off Sick After Being Diagnosed With Strep Throat, But His Manager Forced Him To Come In Anyway And Ended Up Catching It Too

There are some rules that are always best to follow, especially when they revolve around viruses.

So, what would you do if you were forced to come into work even after you explained that you were still contagious? Would you push back and stay home anyway? Or would you give your boss exactly what he wants, even though you shouldn’t?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this situation and does what he’s told. Here’s what happened next.

My manager made me come in when I had strep throat… Guess who has it now! I had strep throat and did the responsible thing and called out so I could go to the doctor. There is a 24-hour waiting period after you get antibiotics before you stop being contagious. My 24 hours were not up, but my manager made me come in anyway.

He had no other choice.

I tried to explain to him that I was still contagious, but he had none of it and made me come in anyway. At that point, I was feeling fine, so I decided to risk it. And wouldn’t you know it, he is now sick with strep throat. Hope he learned his lesson.

Wow! Well, he certainly got what he asked for.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about being forced to work while sick.

A health inspector shares his knowledge.

This person was on the other side of it… kinda.

According to this comment, he should report it.

That is a terrible manager!

He should go over the guy’s head if possible, because that’s just wrong.

