Restaurant Manager Gets Really Mad At Nightclub Parking Lot Attendants, So The Restaurant’s Parking Lot Becomes Full Of Nightclub Patrons

Parking lot attendants at a nightclub are directly to tell patrons not to park in the parking lots at nearby businesses, but one restaurant manager doesn’t understand what the parking lot attendants are doing in his parking lot.

Get out of my parking lot Years ago, I worked for a valet company as a parking lot attendant. Worked at a nightclub near some stores and restaurants. We ran a Friday happy hour starting at 5pm that was crazy busy. Our owner liked being on good terms with neighbors, but our customers quickly filled up all the lots. So our job was to direct OUR customers to parking lots far away until those businesses closed. We would tell them, if they didn’t move, they couldn’t get in the club.

One restaurant manager got really upset.

This approach worked fantastically most of the time. But one day, goober-in-chief regional manager of a chain steakhouse stops by one night. He starts yelling at us to “get out of my parking lot” , wont listen to our supervisors explanation, and storms off to yell at the club manager. So, club manager says to us “if he wants you to leave, you gotta leave”. So we did. You can guess what happened next. Their lot filled up in 10 minutes and stayed that way all night. We were back the next Friday.

The manager clearly didn’t understand why they were in his parking lot. It seems that one night was all it took for him to understand.

