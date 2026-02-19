Retail Worker Stayed Past Closing Waiting For AAA To Unlock Her Car In The Parking Lot, But Staying Late Meant She Witnessed A Crazy Customer

Imagine working the closing shift at a retail store when you realize you locked your keys in your car. If it was going to take 2 hours for AAA to arrive to unlock your car, would you find a ride home or wait around?

In this story, one retail worker is in this exact situation, and she decides to wait inside the closed retail store until AAA arrives. She was not expecting a crazy customer to come to the door.

100 Minutes: Yes, One Hundred Today was a first for me; I discovered after work that I’d locked my keys in my car! However, I have AAA and told my co-workers to go home as I’d be perfectly safe inside the business. I opted to leave the lights off as there was plenty of light from the shopping center outside, so I could see out without being seen myself and didn’t even feel alone as there were hordes of shoppers passing by the entire time.

The tow company had warned me it would be close to two hours before they could come unlock my car, so I settled in comfortably to browse Reddit, of course. But you and I both know that a retail worker can never get too contented, right? Dun dun DUN!

I’d been there for one hour and forty minutes past closing–yes, a full 100 minutes–when IT happened. A seemingly normal man appeared, but little did I know that inside his common-looking head lurked the brain of an idiot. He approached our front door with the large sign stating CLOSED in giant letters right before his face. The lights were off, and the business looked empty of any staff.

But what did this lummox do? Reached forward anyway to yank on the locked door. And when it failed to Open Sesame him into paradise? Why, he pulled on it for a good ten seconds, rattling it violently! Finally he stepped back in defeat, staring in disgust and disbelief, shaking his dull head at the notion of our bidness being closed 100 minutes after the closing time that we’ve had since we opened in 2003. Meanwhile I cowered in the dark, aquiver with shock and shame, my faith in retail humanity (alas, an oxymoron!) simply shattered.

