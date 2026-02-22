Roommates Sign Lease For An Apartment Where The Rent Payment Includes The Utilities, But The Landlord Wants To Change It So That The Renters Pay The Utilities

Imagine renting an apartment with some roommates, and the rent price includes utilities. If your landlord wanted to change it so that utilities were no longer included with rent, would you be okay with that?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation. He and his roommates are not okay with having to pay utilities in addition to rent, but his family seems to be on the landlord’s side.

AITA for refusing to change our lease to allow the landlord to raise the rent? I rent a 3 bedroom apartment with 2 of my friends. We have separate leases and they include the utilities too. Meaning we pay a fix amount regardless of how much electricity/water/etc we use.

Prices for utilities have gone up.

In my country, electricity prices tripled and gas prices went up by 6 times compared to how they were a few months ago. There is help available for families, low earners, etc, but our landlord doesn’t qualify for those. So our landlord now wants to change our lease so we pay utilities by usage/consumption.

He cannot legally change the lease without us agreeing to it, so my roommates and I said no.

His family thinks he should pay.

My girlfriend and my family thinks what I’m doing is wrong. That it’s not fair that I’m making someone else pay my utilities for me and I’m acting entitled. He sure as hell wouldn’t change it if prices went down, so why should we allow the change now that the prices went up? He signed a contract, so he should keep himself to it. AITA?

If utilities are included in the lease, utilities are included in the lease. It’s as simple as that.

