She Applied for a Well-Paying Summer Job, and Her Partner Says She’s “Copying” Their Life Plans

Two college students who have been together since high school are studying the same major and looking for summer work.

When one of them applies for a well-paid student program they heard about through the other’s family, it unexpectedly sparks conflict.

The partner feels crowded, accused of being copied, and pressured by family jokes, while the applicant insists it was simply a smart financial move, not a statement about the relationship.

AITA for applying for the same job as my significant other when they didn’t want me to? Context: Me and my significant other are college students looking for a job for the upcoming summer. Before that, we had worked together at a different job paying minimum wage, and i thought it had gone pretty well, and they did not seem to have any problems with me working with them during that time. The relationship is pretty serious at this point, as we’ve been together for a while now (High School Sweethearts.) Now, we are studying the same major, and are on very similar life paths.

I was browsing for jobs so I can save for the upcoming year and I remembered one of their relatives telling us about a summer student program they were doing at their job. It paid great (compared to minimum wage atleast) and seemed like a great opportunity, so I applied. Later on, when I told them about it, They got upset with me because it seems like I have just copied everything they have done up to this point (same majors, same university, etc.) They have gotten some “heat” from their family about this, although I thought it was only in a joking type of way. For me, I applied because it paid great and has nothing to do with them whatsoever.

I can see how everything up to this point may have come across as me copying them, but I think it is 1.) purely coincidence, as we’re very similar in terms of what we want to do with our lives, career-wise. and 2.) not such a big deal if we end up working in the same job again. I understand that they don’t like those jokes that their family makes, but I don’t see why I should have to give up a great opportunity. I don’t really want to work for minimum wage again, as I need the money for rent and other living expenses when I go back to school next year. AITA?

