Her Sister Asked Her To Watch Her Dog for Two Weeks, But Then She Disappeared For Six Months Before Asking For Him Back

When the sister adopted a golden retriever puppy, it was supposed to help her feel more grounded after a breakup.

Instead, just weeks later, she declared herself too emotionally fragile to care for him and asked for a temporary favor, two weeks, max.

Her younger sister agreed, not realizing that favor would quietly turn into full-time ownership.

AITA for refusing to give my sister back her dog after she abandoned him for 6 months? So my sister (28F) has always been dramatic. Last year she got a golden retriever puppy because her ex said “dogs make people more grounded” LMAO. Spoiler: They literally broke up two weeks later. Fast forward to six months ago. She calls me out SOBBING because she’s “too emotionally fragile” to take care of him and needs “a short mental health break.” She says it’ll be maybe two weeks, And asks if I can watch him.

Oh wow.

I (18F) work two jobs and live in a small apartment, But I LOVE animals, So I said yes. Two weeks turned into a month. Then two. She stopped checking in. She stopped sending money for food. She literally blocked me on Instagram but was still posting her going out, vacations, And a new man every other week. Meanwhile, her pup is attached to me like Velcro. He sleeps curled up next to me, Follows me everywhere, And even gets excited when I come home from work!

Well no kidding!

My cats adore him. He fits into our lives perfectly. Then today, I get unblocked like nothing happened… “Heyyy can you bring my dog back this weekend? I’m finally in a good place mentally😊” I’m sure you are lol. I told her I’m happy she’s doing better, But she hasn’t cared for this dog in half a year. I’ve spent hundreds on vet visits, training, food, And toys. He sees me as his person now. I said if she wants a dog again, She should maybe adopt one she’s ready for but ripping him away from a stable home after abandoning him is cruel.

Completely.

She FLIPPED OUT LMAOOO! Sent paragraphs about how I “stole her emotional support animal” how she’s going to “call the police” and how I’m “ruining her healing journey.” My mom is taking her side saying “family should help family” but my grandma said she’s proud of me for giving the dog the stability my sister never did. My sister is now telling everyone I kidnapped her dog and emotionally abused her by “punishing” her recovery.

Dramatic much?

I told her if she wants him back, she can pay me back the $3000 I’ve spent on him AND sign a contract saying she’ll take full responsibility from now on. She told me to go to burn in hell. So… AITA for refusing to give her back the dog she abandoned?

Now that the original owner claims to be “in a better place,” she’s demanding the dog back, accusing her sister of theft, threatening police involvement, and reframing abandonment as part of her healing journey.

This person says NTA, and the dog deserves better.

This person says dogs have feelings, and therefore the sister doesn’t deserve him.

And this person has been there, and understands.

You can’t ghost a living, breathing responsibility for half a year and then expect to reclaim it like a jacket left on a chair, especially when someone else stepped up and became the dog’s real home.

