She Got Her License And Bought A Car For Herself And Expected To Enjoy The Freedom, But Her Grandma Keeps Taking The Car And Using It Even When She Has Plans

When you get your driver’s license and a new car, you should be able to enjoy the freedom that comes with it.

What would you do if after you got your own car, your family started demanding that they be able to use it at their convenience, even when you had plans?

That is what happened to the young driver in this story, and she doesn’t know how to stop them from using her new vehicle.

AITAH for wanting to drive my own car? So, I’m 20 F and I’ve been on my driving journey for a year and a half now learning how to drive and recently I passed my driving test, yay!

However I’m having problems with my family ‘Claiming’ my car. So, going back two months my mum’s car broke down and she ended up having to scrap it, ever since she’s been driving my grandmas car around, mainly to work and my dad had to drop me off at work, pick me up as well as my other siblings.

I got a bit sick of it and I knew I was going to pass my test soon so I wanted to buy a cheap little car for a beginner which I had fully saved for myself and had been looking for. Finally, I found the perfect first little car around the end of December and drove an hour to look at it, buying it later that afternoon, it was a really good deal for the miles and the make of the car so I knew I was super lucky and the previous owner had replaced some parts making it brand new so I was really happy.

After December I picked it up with my dad and came home and my grandma started saying “Oh thank god we really needed that car, I’ll have to drive it” which is 100% fine I knew when I brought it I obviously wouldn’t drive it yet apart from practicing for my test. My family needed it and that was fine but then she started saying, “I’ll have to claim it Tuesday and Friday I need it and for the mornings and afternoons to pick up your siblings from school”

I found it a bit annoying because she was saying this just as I walked in the door and got extremely frustrated because even thought I knew we were struggling and I didn’t mind her using it I wanted to experience it for myself and she has a habit of dirtying cars so I was nervous about it. She then got mad at me and we got in a little argument, I just told her I wanted her to keep it clean and don’t get it muddy when she has her friends dog in there and she said I had to live with it.

I said “Don’t mess it up I just want it clean” and she basically said “That’s life” I got so angry because, yes it is but I just got the car, even now to this day it is dirty. Cut to now and I have passed my driving test as I said at the start and I’m really excited I can finally have freedom to drive and explore!! Or so I thought…

I was planning to take myself alone to the shopping mall and have a drive to feel more comfortable in my car and my grandma said she needed to it go to her friends house for tea. I said I wanted to drive and she kept bombarding me with questions and that she was taking her own car and I’d still have mine but I’d have to take my mum places if she wanted to go out, I just said okay and accepted that I wasn’t going to mall and I could just drive somewhere else and chill in a coffee shop but no.

I woke up the morning of my plans and my grandma came in my room saying “I’m taking your car I’ll be back by 1pm” I asked why she was taking mine and not hers and she said “Your mom wanted to use my car to go out for a coffee” I genuinely cried after she left because I feel like I don’t own the car anymore, and I have no right to drive it. AITA?

