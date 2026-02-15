Married Couple Took Her Extended Family In From Off The Streets, But Now They’re Overstaying Their Welcome

Family, can’t live with ’em…and sometimes that’s the end of it.

What would you do if you extended a helping hand to a sibling and they abused it? One woman recently aired her grievances about her current situation with this on Reddit.

Here’s what happened.

WIBTA If I kick out my sibling and their family?

I (F 30) and husband ( M 32) let my older sibling and their family (significant other and 2 kids) move in to my house because they would go homeless.

I couldn’t let the kids be in the streets because I’m too nice apparently.

Well, that’s one way to put that.

Neither of them have jobs, so they don’t pay anything except some food in the house (food stamps).

When they moved in my sibling was supposed to get a job and didn’t.

The significant other said they would but has not even attempt to get a job.

A tale as old as time, sadly.

One of their children is very disrespectful, curses at you and is a very picky eater as well as not in school due to the parents not wanting to put the kid in school.

The other child is not even 2 yet.

The significant other has very opinionated views that are very different from mine and my husband.

The Holy Trinity of a bad living situation.

The significant other will always try to prove that they are right and you are wrong.

Since being here my husband and I just stay in our bedroom (we own the house and pay every single bill).

Their dog keeps starting fights with ours (never had a single fight up until them moving in. We also feed their dog and buy all the dog food).

Even the dogs can sense the bad vibes.

My husband and I are the only source of income but are struggling to keep up with them being here due to all of my bills tripling.

They did sign a lease that states I can evict them with a 30- day notice at any point in time.

WIBTA if I give them a 30 day notice to vacate my house?

No good deed goes unpunished when it comes to overstaying guests. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Most comments agreed with the original poster.



Others encouraged laying down the law.



Some were baffled by the whole thing.



And one person offered a hot take.



This definitely isn’t any Brady Bunch house.

