‘Stubborn or spoilt?’ – A Dog Wouldn’t Be Denied A Pup Cup From A Coffee Shop, So His Owner Finally Had To Give In

If you ever get your dog a pup cup, be warned…

Because those sweet treats will become an obsession for your pooch and they’ll never stop hounding you about them!

A TikTokker named Laura posted a video and showed folks what happened when her dog decided he wasn’t going to be denied a pup cup from a coffee shop.

The video’s text overlay reads, ““When your dog refuses to walk past a Costa without getting his Puppaccino.”

The TikTokker’s Golden Retriever is on a leash in the video, and he dragged his owner in the direction of a coffee shop.

And he got his pup cup!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Success!”

And the caption reads, “Stubborn or spoilt? Both, I think!”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared a photo.

This TikTokker spoke up.

And another viewer weighed in.

This dog would stop at nothing to get a sweet treat!

