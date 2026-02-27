‘Stubborn or spoilt?’ – A Dog Wouldn’t Be Denied A Pup Cup From A Coffee Shop, So His Owner Finally Had To Give In
by Matthew Gilligan
If you ever get your dog a pup cup, be warned…
Because those sweet treats will become an obsession for your pooch and they’ll never stop hounding you about them!
A TikTokker named Laura posted a video and showed folks what happened when her dog decided he wasn’t going to be denied a pup cup from a coffee shop.
The video’s text overlay reads, ““When your dog refuses to walk past a Costa without getting his Puppaccino.”
The TikTokker’s Golden Retriever is on a leash in the video, and he dragged his owner in the direction of a coffee shop.
And he got his pup cup!
The video’s text overlay reads, “Success!”
And the caption reads, “Stubborn or spoilt? Both, I think!”
Take a look at the video.
@wjl951
Stubborn or spoilt?? Both I think! #costa #goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok #funnytiktok #funnydogs
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person shared a photo.
This TikTokker spoke up.
And another viewer weighed in.
This dog would stop at nothing to get a sweet treat!
