Substitute Special Education Teacher’s Aide Is Denied Access To An Important Website, So Her Supervisor Might Get Fired

AITA for Reporting my Supervisor to my Mom? I work in a city school district as a substitute special education teacher aide. I have been recently assigned to a school for a long-term assignment, watching over 3 kids. My supervisor “S” is a really nice guy, and welcomed me to the school with open arms. This is a special job assignment, as the school I work with recently partnered with the city district in special education funding and service provider.

Usually, from district mandate, I need access to a particular website so I can record the information needed on a daily basis when I am working in person with the children I’m assigned to. This website is good with recording my hours with the child, as well as write individual notes for the kid so any future aides can review them about learning and behavior progress. I asked S about needing access to this website, only for him to state that because I am a “guest substitute aide” I do not have access to this website. He instead recommended that I can take my own notes each day online or physically, and present them whenever asked during special meetings. I was confused by this, thinking that since this school is partnered with the city district, as well as me taking a long-term job assignment until the end of the school year, they have to provide me the website so I can do my job accordingly.

Ironic as it is, my mom is a city district administrator, meaning she has authority over pretty much the entire special education division for every school (and supervisor). I mentioned my situation to her, and I’ve never seen her so angry before. She immediately contacted one of her colleagues, who specializes in the school I’m working with, explaining as a district ruling the school is violating their agreement with the city district in forbidding me, a district employee (not the school employee), access to the website, and that I must have it. If I don’t, the school might be unpartnered with the city district, losing all of their funding. Her colleagues responded back almost immediately, with intentions of fixing this.

From asking her, my mom explained that my supervisor will either be marked down by the district about this or potentially fired. I might be TA in all of this because I don’t want anyone to lose their jobs over this, nor be on anyone’s bad sides because I brought my mom into the situation. I am more than capable of scribing down all of the children’s progress on a daily basis, just was confused about not gaining access.

