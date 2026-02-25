Suburban Neighbor Endured A Neighbor’s 11 PM Backyard Concert, So He Used His Deep Voice To “Boo!” Them Into Oblivion

Suburbs are built for quiet nights, not raucous concerts that rage on past 11 p.m.

So after a live backyard concert overpowered one homeowner’s best noise-cancelling headphones, he used his booming voice to give these musicians a piece of his mind!

Keep reading for the full story.

Concert in my neighbors backyard There is a party happening at 11 p.m. that is a live concert in a normal small suburb. I have some nice noise-canceling headphones, but the super loud music was still too much for me.

Little did these neighbors know, this homeowner has a secret weapon of shorts.

I have a deep voice. I had the loudest echo when my friends and I went hiking when we were younger. When I went to an MLB game once, I was in the stands and told an opposing player to go back to AAA, and he turned and glared right at me from across the field. Despite my voice, I really am usually quite soft-spoken and introverted.

So finally, he decides to give these noisy neighbors a piece of his mind.

But tonight, after each song, I boo as loud as I can after each one. These guys suck.

Sounds like there’s quite a bit of bad blood in this neighborhood.

What did Reddit think?

When it comes to your neighbors, it’s better to make friends than enemies.

If it were up to this commenter, they’d do two things.

For live musicians, there’s nothing quite as impactful as a well-placed “boo.”

The city would likely have a thing or two to say about this excessive noise.

These neighbors clearly wanted an audience, and they got one — just not the kind they expected.

Turns out, boos echo just as well as the bass!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.