Supervisor Tells Cashier With Asthma To Help Stock Shelves, But She Refuses And Gets Her Supervisor Fired

Imagine having asthma. There would probably be some things that it would be wise to avoid doing.

In this story, one cashier knows her limitations, and she was very clear about what she could and could not do when she applied for and was hired for her job.

Unfortunately, one supervisor didn’t seem to get the memo, and a question about stocking shelves escalated quickly.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting my supervisor fired over doubting my asthma? I work for a grocery store chain and have pretty severe asthma. That means stocking and loading trucks are things I can’t do without fear of an attack and I cleared that on my interview. I am a cashier and Guest Assistance crew member only and have been for 2 months.

One supervisor didn’t seem to know she couldn’t stock shelves.

A few weeks ago, I was a closing cashier and there were alot of call outs on the stocking crew. I was asked by the head supervisor to help out stocking wise and told her I couldn’t due to my asthma. She told me that she needed me to help and i got a “this isnt a question, its an order vibe” from her tone. I told her once again, in fear of my health, I couldn’t do it.

Her supervisor didn’t believe her.

She then told me verbatim, “Look, I know people with asthma and I’m sure stocking for an hour and a half wouldn’t harm them, so why would it harm you? I need you to be honest and tell me if this asthma is actually a real thing or not because I’ve had crew members lie about their health before and I need people in the back room now.” I was really offended that she would doubt this even when I cleared it with the head store manager during my interview with documentation and doctor’s notes. I told her that she was crossing a line and I would be reporting it to the HSM.

She wasn’t expecting the consequences to be so severe.

I did the next day and over a 2 week long period of investigation, she got fired. I wasn’t expecting her to get fired and I feel kind of bad about it. I wanted her to get a warning or reprimand sure but I don’t know if she deserved to lose her job. AITA?

The supervisor shouldn’t have asked her to do something that was clearly indicated in her records that she was not to do.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

