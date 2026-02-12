Teen Boy Accepted A Free Kitten At A New Year’s Eve Event Without Asking His Parents First, But He’s Considering Bringing It Home Anyway

Impulsive decisions feel harmless until you stop to think them through.

So, what would you do if you accepted a free kitten on New Year’s Eve, but your parent was adamant about you not bringing it home? Would you just let it go and move on? Or would you keep trying to find ways to reunite with the kitty?

In the following story, one teen boy finds himself in this situation and just wants to bring his kitten home. Here’s the story.

WIBTA if I brought a cat home? I (M15) was hanging out with my friends at a New Year’s Eve event at the park when, all of a sudden, someone came up to me with some kittens. She said she was giving them away for free because her parents said that they had too many pets in the house, and she had to give some away. So, I decided ‘Whatever, I’ll take it,” and I named her Chanel because she was so cute. I was carrying her around the entire New Year’s event, and people were asking to hold it/pet it/have it. Everybody loved it.

Then, he remembered they can’t have pets.

But towards the end of the event, when my mom was coming to pick me up, I realized: there’s no way in **** my mom is allowing me to bring a cat home. Not only that, but any pet is banned in our house, period. My grandma (81F) is scared of them. It has to do with some childhood event when she got bitten by a dog. I don’t know all the details, but it’s gotten so bad that we can’t even have a GOLDFISH. We can’t have any pets unless it’s an outside one (which I don’t think is right, pets are meant to live inside and not suffer outdoors), and even that’s not allowed sometimes. My mom (53F) wants a pet, but because of my grandma’s fear, we can’t, and plus she’d rather a dog than a cat, but it’s so disappointing cuz I want a pet so baddd 😩

His mom was not having it.

When my mom came to pick me up, I told my friends to come, so I could surprise her. But she was getting irritated, so I decided to spit it out and just show her the cat. She said, “**** no,” as soon as I showed her the kitten, and I was disappointed. I asked my other friends if they could keep it, but neither of them was allowed to keep pets, either.

Now, he wants to reclaim his kitten.

However, one of them decided to keep it (she told me she had to keep it as an outside cat, but while her parents weren’t home, she would keep it in). As of right now, my friend still has my little kitten named Chanel. I haven’t had the time to visit the kitten, but I’m wondering if it would be wrong if I chose to bring the cat home? Or if I could, I would bring it to my dad’s house cuz he’s not as strict when it comes to pets. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he wants a pet, but making the decision alone may not be smart.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have for him.

This person thinks he should talk to his dad.

According to this person, he’s almost an adult.

This wife explains that she would also have to ask permission.

For this person, grandma deserves to feel safe.

His mom already said no, so he has one option: ask his dad. If he says no, then that’s the answer.

