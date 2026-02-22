Teenage Girl Grew Up Forced To Share Everything With Her Twin Sister, So She Finally Decided Something For Herself And Wouldn’t Take No For An Answer

Growing up as twins doesn’t always mean equal freedom.

The following story involves a teenage girl who has a twin sister.

She spent her childhood being pushed to follow whatever her twin wanted.

When her future was decided for her again, she finally chose a different path entirely.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not telling my family that I joined the military? Growing up, I (18F) had to do everything with my twin sister Sophie. Well, mostly do everything Sophie wanted. If things didn’t go her way, she’d throw a huge fit. She would do this until she got her way.

This teenage girl got into trouble in grade school because of a drawing.

Our whole lives, we had to share a brightly colored bedroom. Once in 4th grade, I got in trouble. This was because I put a picture of a poorly drawn dragon on the wall. It was “too dark for Sophie,” which I thought was ridiculous. Throughout elementary and middle school, our mom dressed us up in the exact same or nearly identical clothes. She did this because she thought it was cute.

She did ballet because Sophie wanted to.

In 5th grade, our mom had us join ballet. It was something Sophie always wanted to do. When I would ask to join boxing, my dad would yell at me. He said I was only thinking of myself. My mom would always say that boxing was too rough for Sophie.

Sophie also had to hang out with her and her friends.

It got worse in high school. Whenever I wanted to hang out with my own friends, Sophie just had to come along. She would say I’m purposely excluding her. When I would have a crush on someone, the next day Sophie would be dating him. In senior year, Sophie already made up her mind. She decided that she and I were both going to college for cosmetology.

She felt stuck and unable to do what she wanted.

To sum it all up, I couldn’t do anything with my own life. It had to be what Sophie wanted. Otherwise, I’d get in trouble. As soon as I turned 18, I decided to join the navy.

She finally told her family she’s going to join the Navy.

Last night, I sat my parents and Sophie down at the table. I explained that I wasn’t going to college for cosmetology with Sophie. I told them I’m leaving for the navy. They all started to scream at me. They said this was selfish. They said I’m betraying my family. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person chimes in.

Congrats on joining the Navy, says this one.

This user tells her to walk away.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Who declared that twins always have to do things together?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.