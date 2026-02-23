Tenant Dealt With Endless College Parties And Backyard Trash, So Clever Planning Left The Loud Neighbors Taking Their Chaos Elsewhere

Shared spaces only work when everyone shares the responsibility.

So when a quiet upstairs renter dealt with a revolving door of loud college parties below, overflowing backyard messes, and fines no one else would pay, she realized talking hadn’t fixed a thing.

So she found a much more direct way to enjoy a well-earned night of peace.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

Overly loud party neighbor’s I live in the top apartment of a duplex, and my downstairs neighbors are a bunch of 18-year-old college students who constantly throw parties. I had lived here three years before they moved in, and my landlord warned me before.

At first, things were chill enough.

When they had moved in, it was simple and quiet at first. A few get-togethers on the weekends, nothing serious. I’m not an Uncle Tom; I completely understand they pay their bills just the same.

But the neighbors grew rowdier and rowdier.

Eventually, the get-togethers started to flow outside and into the shared backyard. It got to the point where we were getting fines from the city for how trashed they would leave it (which of course they refused to pay).

That’s when this tenant decided to outwit her neighbors.

I decided to clean the yard and called my brother up. I offered him $25 to stake the yard and set up ropes as if the city was working on the whole yard 😂😂. I then sent in a shared chat that the city started they’d be working for the next few months on the outside and porches area.

Her plan worked like a charm!

I could hear them when I was leaving the other day planning to go to a campus house for their party this week because the yard situation is crap. Problem solved for now!!! 😂🤞🏻 pray for me

Now that’s some smart thinking!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter tried a similar scheme to try and improve their living situation.

Maybe the landlord should have gotten involved a lot sooner.

This user shares their well wishes for this poor renter.

These wild college parties had gone on long enough.

If you can’t stop the chaos, sometimes you just have to redirect it!

